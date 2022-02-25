Avonmore Cap Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, up 3.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in December 2021 up 3.45% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 51.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 down 58.93% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2020.

Avonmore Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2020.

Avonmore Cap shares closed at 60.85 on February 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.56% returns over the last 6 months and 220.26% over the last 12 months.