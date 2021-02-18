Avonmore Cap Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, down 6.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in December 2020 down 6.45% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2020 up 1.82% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

Avonmore Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.

Avonmore Cap shares closed at 17.20 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 91.11% returns over the last 6 months and 51.01% over the last 12 months.