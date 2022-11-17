Avonmore Cap Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.56 crore, down 14.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.56 crore in September 2022 down 14.7% from Rs. 22.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.21 crore in September 2022 down 34.84% from Rs. 9.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.40 crore in September 2022 down 35.81% from Rs. 9.97 crore in September 2021.

Avonmore Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.93 in September 2021.

Avonmore Cap shares closed at 74.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.55% returns over the last 6 months and 50.56% over the last 12 months.