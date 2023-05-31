English
    Avonmore Cap Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.81 crore, up 23.38% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Avonmore Capital & Management Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.81 crore in March 2023 up 23.38% from Rs. 22.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2023 down 41.98% from Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 up 37.13% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2022.

    Avonmore Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.95 in March 2022.

    Avonmore Cap shares closed at 67.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE)

    Avonmore Capital & Management Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.8121.4222.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.8121.4222.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.195.965.20
    Depreciation0.610.640.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-1.570.23--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.3910.0716.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.194.520.88
    Other Income0.930.951.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.125.472.28
    Interest0.962.280.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.163.191.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.163.191.72
    Tax0.870.451.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.292.74-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.292.74-0.10
    Minority Interest-1.44---0.74
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.902.605.58
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.755.344.74
    Equity Share Capital24.0024.0024.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.161.341.95
    Diluted EPS1.161.341.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.161.341.95
    Diluted EPS1.161.341.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm