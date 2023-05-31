Avonmore Cap Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.81 crore, up 23.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.81 crore in March 2023 up 23.38% from Rs. 22.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2023 down 41.98% from Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 up 37.13% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2022.

Avonmore Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.95 in March 2022.

Avonmore Cap shares closed at 67.30 on May 30, 2023 (NSE)