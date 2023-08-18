Avonmore Cap Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.66 crore, down 87.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.66 crore in June 2023 down 87.29% from Rs. 146.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2023 down 97.31% from Rs. 104.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2023 down 97.49% from Rs. 131.68 crore in June 2022.

Avonmore Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 43.08 in June 2022.

Avonmore Cap shares closed at 82.60 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.63% returns over the last 6 months