Avonmore Cap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.42 crore, down 1.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.42 crore in December 2022 down 1.88% from Rs. 21.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2022 down 39.66% from Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.11 crore in December 2022 down 14.31% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2021.