Avonmore Cap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.42 crore, down 1.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.42 crore in December 2022 down 1.88% from Rs. 21.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2022 down 39.66% from Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.11 crore in December 2022 down 14.31% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2021.

Avonmore Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.65 in December 2021.

Avonmore Cap shares closed at 67.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE)