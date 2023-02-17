English
    Avonmore Cap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.42 crore, down 1.88% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Avonmore Capital & Management Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.42 crore in December 2022 down 1.88% from Rs. 21.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2022 down 39.66% from Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.11 crore in December 2022 down 14.31% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2021.

    Avonmore Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.65 in December 2021.

    Avonmore Cap shares closed at 67.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE)

    Avonmore Capital & Management Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.4219.5621.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.4219.5621.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.966.295.73
    Depreciation0.640.380.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.230.27--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.076.749.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.525.885.64
    Other Income0.950.140.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.476.026.43
    Interest2.282.091.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.193.935.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.193.935.33
    Tax0.450.721.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.743.213.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.743.213.82
    Minority Interest-----1.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.603.006.39
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.346.218.85
    Equity Share Capital24.0024.0024.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.342.123.65
    Diluted EPS1.342.123.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.342.123.65
    Diluted EPS1.342.123.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

