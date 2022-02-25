Avonmore Cap Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.83 crore, up 48.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.83 crore in December 2021 up 48.3% from Rs. 14.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2021 up 137.9% from Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2021 up 127.07% from Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2020.

Avonmore Cap EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.57 in December 2020.

Avonmore Cap shares closed at 60.85 on February 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 51.56% returns over the last 6 months and 220.26% over the last 12 months.