Avonmore Cap Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.94 crore, down 30.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.94 crore in December 2018 down 30.47% from Rs. 28.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2018 down 51.68% from Rs. 3.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2018 down 57.33% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2017.

Avonmore Cap EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2017.

Avonmore Cap shares closed at 16.00 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -27.27% returns over the last 6 months and -56.93% over the last 12 months.