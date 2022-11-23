 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avon Mercantile Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, up 2.03% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avon Mercantile are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in September 2022 up 2.03% from Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 92.47% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2022 up 4.58% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2021.

 

Avon Mercantile
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.63 1.55 1.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.63 1.55 1.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.21 0.24
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.37 1.32 1.31
Other Income -- 0.03 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.37 1.34 1.31
Interest 1.61 1.51 1.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.25 -0.17 -0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.25 -0.17 -0.13
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.25 -0.17 -0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.25 -0.17 -0.13
Equity Share Capital 7.48 7.48 7.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.22 -0.17
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.22 -0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.22 -0.17
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.22 -0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 23, 2022