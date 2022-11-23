Avon Mercantile Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, up 2.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in September 2022 up 2.03% from Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 92.47% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2022 up 4.58% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2021.