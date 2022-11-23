English
    Avon Mercantile Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, up 2.03% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avon Mercantile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in September 2022 up 2.03% from Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 92.47% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2022 up 4.58% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2021.

     

    Avon Mercantile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.631.551.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.631.551.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.210.24
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.020.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.371.321.31
    Other Income--0.03--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.371.341.31
    Interest1.611.511.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.25-0.17-0.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.25-0.17-0.13
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.25-0.17-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.25-0.17-0.13
    Equity Share Capital7.487.487.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.22-0.17
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.22-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.22-0.17
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.22-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:44 pm