Avon Mercantile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 32.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avon Mercantile are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 32.43% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2023 down 39.75% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 347.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.
|Avon Mercantile
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.07
|1.61
|1.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.07
|1.61
|1.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.27
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.75
|0.03
|1.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.97
|1.31
|-0.24
|Other Income
|3.21
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|1.33
|-0.17
|Interest
|1.47
|1.60
|1.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.23
|-0.26
|-1.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.23
|-0.26
|-1.59
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.23
|-0.27
|-1.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.23
|-0.27
|-1.60
|Equity Share Capital
|7.48
|7.48
|7.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.99
|-0.36
|-2.14
|Diluted EPS
|-2.99
|-0.36
|-2.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.99
|-0.36
|-2.14
|Diluted EPS
|-2.99
|-0.36
|-2.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited