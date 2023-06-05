Avon Mercantile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 32.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 32.43% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2023 down 39.75% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 347.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.