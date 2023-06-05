English
    Avon Mercantile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, down 32.43% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avon Mercantile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 32.43% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2023 down 39.75% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 347.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    Avon Mercantile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.071.611.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.071.611.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.270.28
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.750.031.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.971.31-0.24
    Other Income3.210.030.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.761.33-0.17
    Interest1.471.601.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.23-0.26-1.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.23-0.26-1.59
    Tax--0.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.23-0.27-1.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.23-0.27-1.60
    Equity Share Capital7.487.487.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.99-0.36-2.14
    Diluted EPS-2.99-0.36-2.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.99-0.36-2.14
    Diluted EPS-2.99-0.36-2.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Avon Mercantile #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:33 am