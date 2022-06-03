 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avon Mercantile Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Jun 03, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avon Mercantile are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore in March 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022 up 15.81% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 75.36% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.

 

Avon Mercantile
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.58 1.58 1.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.58 1.58 1.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.28 0.25 0.32
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.53 0.04 1.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 1.30 -0.69
Other Income 0.06 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 1.30 -0.69
Interest 1.42 1.43 1.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.59 -0.14 -1.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.59 -0.14 -1.90
Tax 0.00 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.60 -0.14 -1.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.60 -0.14 -1.90
Equity Share Capital 7.48 7.48 7.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.14 -0.18 -2.54
Diluted EPS -2.14 -0.18 -2.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.14 -0.18 -2.54
Diluted EPS -2.14 -0.18 -2.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

