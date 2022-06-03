Avon Mercantile Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore in March 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022 up 15.81% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 75.36% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.