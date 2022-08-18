 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avon Mercantile Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, up 3.96% Y-o-Y

Aug 18, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avon Mercantile are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in June 2022 up 3.96% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 down 459.66% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 up 4.69% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.

 

Avon Mercantile
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.55 1.58 1.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.55 1.58 1.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.28 0.20
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 1.53 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.32 -0.24 1.28
Other Income 0.03 0.06 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.34 -0.17 1.28
Interest 1.51 1.42 1.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.17 -1.59 -0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.17 -1.59 -0.03
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 -1.60 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.17 -1.60 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 7.48 7.48 7.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -2.14 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.22 -2.14 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -2.14 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.22 -2.14 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 18, 2022
