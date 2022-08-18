Avon Mercantile Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, up 3.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in June 2022 up 3.96% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 down 459.66% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 up 4.69% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.