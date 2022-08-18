Avon Mercantile Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, up 3.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avon Mercantile are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in June 2022 up 3.96% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 down 459.66% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 up 4.69% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021.
|
|Avon Mercantile
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.55
|1.58
|1.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.55
|1.58
|1.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.28
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|1.53
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.32
|-0.24
|1.28
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.06
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.34
|-0.17
|1.28
|Interest
|1.51
|1.42
|1.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-1.59
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|-1.59
|-0.03
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|-1.60
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|-1.60
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|7.48
|7.48
|7.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-2.14
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-2.14
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-2.14
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-2.14
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited