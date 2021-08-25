Avon Mercantile Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, up 19.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in June 2021 up 19.45% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 129.01% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2021 up 14.29% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2020.