Avon Mercantile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avon Mercantile are:Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore in December 2022 up 1.77% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 96.09% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 2.31% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.
Avon Mercantile
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.611.631.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.611.631.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.270.220.25
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.030.030.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.311.371.30
Other Income0.03----
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.331.371.30
Interest1.601.611.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.26-0.25-0.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.26-0.25-0.14
Tax0.00----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.27-0.25-0.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.27-0.25-0.14
Equity Share Capital7.487.487.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.36-0.33-0.18
Diluted EPS-0.36-0.33-0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.36-0.33-0.18
Diluted EPS-0.36-0.33-0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

