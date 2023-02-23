Avon Mercantile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.61 1.63 1.58 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.61 1.63 1.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.27 0.22 0.25 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.03 0.03 0.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.31 1.37 1.30 Other Income 0.03 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.33 1.37 1.30 Interest 1.60 1.61 1.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.26 -0.25 -0.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.26 -0.25 -0.14 Tax 0.00 -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.27 -0.25 -0.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.27 -0.25 -0.14 Equity Share Capital 7.48 7.48 7.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.36 -0.33 -0.18 Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.33 -0.18 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.36 -0.33 -0.18 Diluted EPS -0.36 -0.33 -0.18 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited