    Avon Mercantile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

    February 23, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avon Mercantile are:Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore in December 2022 up 1.77% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 96.09% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 2.31% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.
    Avon Mercantile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.611.631.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.611.631.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.220.25
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.030.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.311.371.30
    Other Income0.03----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.331.371.30
    Interest1.601.611.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.26-0.25-0.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.26-0.25-0.14
    Tax0.00----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.27-0.25-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.27-0.25-0.14
    Equity Share Capital7.487.487.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.33-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.33-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.36-0.33-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.36-0.33-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

