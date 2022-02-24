Avon Mercantile Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore, up 18.08% Y-o-Y
February 24, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avon Mercantile are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore in December 2021 up 18.08% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 82.23% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021 up 21.5% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2020.
|Avon Mercantile
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.58
|1.59
|1.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.58
|1.59
|1.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.24
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.30
|1.31
|1.07
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.30
|1.31
|1.07
|Interest
|1.43
|1.44
|1.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.13
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|-0.13
|-0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|-0.13
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|-0.13
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|7.48
|7.48
|7.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.17
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.17
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.17
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.17
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited