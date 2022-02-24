Avon Mercantile Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore, up 18.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore in December 2021 up 18.08% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 82.23% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021 up 21.5% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2020.