Avon Mercantile Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, down 31.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in December 2020 down 31.15% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 78.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2020 down 12.3% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2019.