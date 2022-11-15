Aviva Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 32.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 32.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 148.59% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Aviva Ind shares closed at 29.70 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.01% returns over the last 6 months and 240.99% over the last 12 months.