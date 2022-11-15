English
    Aviva Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 32.82% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aviva Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 32.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 148.59% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

    Aviva Ind shares closed at 29.70 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.01% returns over the last 6 months and 240.99% over the last 12 months.

    Aviva Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.120.170.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.120.170.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.110.120.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.00--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.020.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.020.03
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.020.03
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.020.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.020.03
    Tax0.000.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.020.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.020.03
    Equity Share Capital1.501.501.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.420.100.56
    Diluted EPS-0.420.100.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.420.100.56
    Diluted EPS-0.420.100.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aviva Ind #Aviva Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 01:55 pm