Aviva Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 41.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 41.27% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 123.81% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Aviva Ind shares closed at 31.20 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.05% returns over the last 6 months and -15.45% over the last 12 months.