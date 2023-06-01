English
    Aviva Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 41.27% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aviva Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 41.27% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 123.81% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Aviva Ind shares closed at 31.20 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.05% returns over the last 6 months and -15.45% over the last 12 months.

    Aviva Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.320.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.320.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.290.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.010.00
    Other Income0.02--0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.010.01
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.010.01
    Exceptional Items0.00----
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.010.01
    Tax-0.01--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.010.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.010.01
    Equity Share Capital1.501.501.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.050.06
    Diluted EPS-0.010.050.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.050.06
    Diluted EPS-0.010.050.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am