Aviva Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 33.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 33.68% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 88.09% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 85.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Aviva Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.

Aviva Ind shares closed at 31.45 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 261.08% returns over the last 6 months and 191.20% over the last 12 months.