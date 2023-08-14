Aviva Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 78.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 78.87% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 32.69% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Aviva Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Aviva Ind shares closed at 31.00 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.96% returns over the last 12 months.