AVI Polymers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 79.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AVI Polymers are:Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 79.65% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.19% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 94.59% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
AVI Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2021.
|AVI Polymers shares closed at 16.70 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.94% returns over the last 6 months and -65.67% over the last 12 months.
|AVI Polymers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.54
|1.70
|2.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.54
|1.70
|2.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.53
|1.64
|2.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.02
|0.28
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.05
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.06
|0.37
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.06
|0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.06
|0.37
|Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.05
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.05
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|4.09
|4.09
|4.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.12
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.12
|0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.12
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.12
|0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited