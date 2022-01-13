AVI Polymers Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore, up 32.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore in December 2021 up 32.58% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021 up 42.28% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 up 42.31% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

AVI Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2020.

AVI Polymers shares closed at 46.30 on January 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 25.30% returns over the last 6 months