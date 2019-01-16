AVI Polymers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 63.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2018 up 63.37% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 up 103.23% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

AVI Polymers shares closed at 9.19 on March 17, 2017 (BSE)