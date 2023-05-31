AVI Photochem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, down 29.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in March 2023 down 29.28% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 41.88% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 6.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

AVI Photochem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2022.

AVI Photochem shares closed at 26.75 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.45% returns over the last 6 months and -13.71% over the last 12 months.