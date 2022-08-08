AVI Photochem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 69.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2022 up 69.96% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 361.63% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

AVI Photochem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2021.

AVI Photochem shares closed at 26.50 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -44.79% returns over the last 6 months and -26.59% over the last 12 months.