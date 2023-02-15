AVI Photochem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, down 14.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in December 2022 down 14.31% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 68.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.