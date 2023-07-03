AVG Logistics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.03 crore, up 2.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.03 crore in March 2023 up 2.48% from Rs. 128.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.06 crore in March 2023 up 7.3% from Rs. 24.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.77 crore in March 2023 up 13.24% from Rs. 40.42 crore in March 2022.

AVG Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 22.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.63 in March 2022.

AVG Logistics shares closed at 261.10 on June 30, 2023 (NSE)