    AVG Logistics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.03 crore, up 2.48% Y-o-Y

    July 03, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AVG Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.03 crore in March 2023 up 2.48% from Rs. 128.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.06 crore in March 2023 up 7.3% from Rs. 24.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.77 crore in March 2023 up 13.24% from Rs. 40.42 crore in March 2022.

    AVG Logistics EPS has increased to Rs. 22.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.63 in March 2022.

    AVG Logistics shares closed at 261.10 on June 30, 2023 (NSE)

    AVG Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.03106.46
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations132.03106.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost3.874.20
    Depreciation8.678.82
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses82.5583.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.949.90
    Other Income0.170.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.1010.64
    Interest7.488.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.622.20
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax29.622.20
    Tax3.560.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.061.94
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.061.94
    Equity Share Capital11.7811.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.131.64
    Diluted EPS22.131.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.131.64
    Diluted EPS22.131.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #AVG Logistics #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
