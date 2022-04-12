Avenue Supermarts Q4 PAT seen up 9.1% YoY to Rs. 451.4 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects Avenue Supermarts to report net profit at Rs. 451.4 crore up 9.1% year-on-year (down 18.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,766 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 722.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More