Avenue Supermar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,384.66 crore, up 35.75% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avenue Supermarts are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,384.66 crore in September 2022 up 35.75% from Rs. 7,649.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 730.48 crore in September 2022 up 62.73% from Rs. 448.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 938.63 crore in September 2022 up 33.49% from Rs. 703.14 crore in September 2021.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 11.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.93 in September 2021.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 4,306.15 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.17% returns over the last 6 months and -19.11% over the last 12 months.

Avenue Supermarts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,384.66 9,806.89 7,649.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10,384.66 9,806.89 7,649.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 9,702.50 8,331.49 7,073.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -822.69 -75.58 -517.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 163.02 156.76 129.28
Depreciation 136.51 123.34 97.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 446.96 386.33 294.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 758.36 884.55 573.08
Other Income 43.76 36.91 32.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 802.12 921.46 606.07
Interest 11.77 11.66 9.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 790.35 909.80 597.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 790.35 909.80 597.05
Tax 59.87 230.16 148.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 730.48 679.64 448.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 730.48 679.64 448.90
Equity Share Capital 647.78 647.78 647.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.28 10.49 6.93
Diluted EPS 11.19 10.41 6.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.28 10.49 6.93
Diluted EPS 11.19 10.41 6.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 17, 2022 11:11 am
