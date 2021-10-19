Avenue Supermar Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,649.64 crore, up 46.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,649.64 crore in September 2021 up 46.6% from Rs. 5,218.15 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 448.90 crore in September 2021 up 113.2% from Rs. 210.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 703.14 crore in September 2021 up 84.7% from Rs. 380.70 crore in September 2020.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.25 in September 2020.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 4,897.80 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.81% returns over the last 6 months and 133.86% over the last 12 months.