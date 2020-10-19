Avenue Supermar Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,218.15 crore, down 12.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,218.15 crore in September 2020 down 12.29% from Rs. 5,949.01 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 210.55 crore in September 2020 down 36.86% from Rs. 333.45 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 380.70 crore in September 2020 down 27.38% from Rs. 524.26 crore in September 2019.

Avenue Supermar EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.25 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.34 in September 2019.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 1,984.20 on October 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.19% returns over the last 6 months and 6.08% over the last 12 months.