Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avenue Supermar Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,218.15 crore, down 12.29% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avenue Supermarts are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,218.15 crore in September 2020 down 12.29% from Rs. 5,949.01 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 210.55 crore in September 2020 down 36.86% from Rs. 333.45 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 380.70 crore in September 2020 down 27.38% from Rs. 524.26 crore in September 2019.

Avenue Supermar EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.25 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.34 in September 2019.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 1,984.20 on October 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.19% returns over the last 6 months and 6.08% over the last 12 months.

Avenue Supermarts
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations5,218.153,833.235,949.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5,218.153,833.235,949.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods4,550.313,210.995,443.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-65.2098.88-390.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost122.80121.22104.42
Depreciation90.3886.0983.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses285.35293.28276.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax234.5122.77432.08
Other Income55.8151.348.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax290.3274.11440.94
Interest7.917.5517.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax282.4166.56423.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax282.4166.56423.40
Tax71.8617.0089.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities210.5549.56333.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period210.5549.56333.45
Equity Share Capital647.77647.77624.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.250.775.34
Diluted EPS3.220.765.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.250.775.34
Diluted EPS3.220.765.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 19, 2020 01:11 pm

tags #Avenue Supermar #Avenue Supermarts #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail

