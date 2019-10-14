Avenue Supermar Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,949.01 crore, up 22.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,949.01 crore in September 2019 up 22.09% from Rs. 4,872.52 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 333.45 crore in September 2019 up 47.71% from Rs. 225.74 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 524.26 crore in September 2019 up 29.93% from Rs. 403.50 crore in September 2018.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.62 in September 2018.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 1,843.20 on October 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 25.17% returns over the last 6 months and 38.99% over the last 12 months.