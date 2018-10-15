Avenue Supermar Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4,872.52 crore, up 38.89% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 4,872.52 crore in September 2018 up 38.89% from Rs. 3,508.27 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.74 crore in September 2018 up 18.17% from Rs. 191.02 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 345.27 crore in September 2018 up 22.11% from Rs. 282.76 crore in September 2017.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 3.62 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.06 in September 2017.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 1,411.70 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given -4.05% returns over the last 6 months and 11.28% over the last 12 months.