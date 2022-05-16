 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Avenue Supermar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,606.09 crore, up 17.84% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avenue Supermarts are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,606.09 crore in March 2022 up 17.84% from Rs. 7,303.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 466.35 crore in March 2022 up 7.22% from Rs. 434.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 781.32 crore in March 2022 up 16.76% from Rs. 669.16 crore in March 2021.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 7.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.71 in March 2021.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 3,234.95 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.55% returns over the last 6 months and 13.78% over the last 12 months.

Avenue Supermarts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,606.09 9,065.02 7,303.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,606.09 9,065.02 7,303.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7,503.64 7,546.23 6,536.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -131.87 169.31 -284.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 143.02 141.35 124.34
Depreciation 123.23 108.03 94.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 349.34 339.94 310.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 618.73 760.16 521.97
Other Income 39.36 32.31 52.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 658.09 792.47 574.52
Interest 11.67 10.50 10.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 646.42 781.97 564.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 646.42 781.97 564.22
Tax 180.07 196.18 129.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 466.35 585.79 434.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 466.35 585.79 434.95
Equity Share Capital 647.77 647.78 647.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.20 9.04 6.71
Diluted EPS 7.14 8.97 6.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.20 9.04 6.71
Diluted EPS 7.14 8.97 6.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Avenue Supermar #Avenue Supermarts #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail
first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.