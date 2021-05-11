Avenue Supermar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,303.13 crore, up 17.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,303.13 crore in March 2021 up 17.92% from Rs. 6,193.53 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 434.95 crore in March 2021 up 51.62% from Rs. 286.87 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 669.16 crore in March 2021 up 47.63% from Rs. 453.26 crore in March 2020.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.49 in March 2020.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 2,852.45 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.74% returns over the last 6 months and 23.29% over the last 12 months.