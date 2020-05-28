Avenue Supermar Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6,193.53 crore, up 23.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,193.53 crore in March 2020 up 23.05% from Rs. 5,033.37 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 286.87 crore in March 2020 up 41.39% from Rs. 202.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 453.26 crore in March 2020 up 15.87% from Rs. 391.19 crore in March 2019.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.49 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.25 in March 2019.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 2,200.20 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.18% returns over the last 6 months and 70.56% over the last 12 months.