 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Avenue Supermar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,806.89 crore, up 94.9% Y-o-Y

Jul 11, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avenue Supermarts are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,806.89 crore in June 2022 up 94.9% from Rs. 5,031.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 679.64 crore in June 2022 up 490.32% from Rs. 115.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,044.80 crore in June 2022 up 305.86% from Rs. 257.43 crore in June 2021.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 10.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2021.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 3,941.70 on July 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.93% returns over the last 6 months and 16.30% over the last 12 months.

Avenue Supermarts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,806.89 8,606.09 5,031.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9,806.89 8,606.09 5,031.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 8,331.49 7,503.64 4,349.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -75.58 -131.87 60.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 156.76 143.02 134.58
Depreciation 123.34 123.23 92.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 386.33 349.34 266.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 884.55 618.73 128.49
Other Income 36.91 39.36 36.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 921.46 658.09 164.70
Interest 11.66 11.67 8.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 909.80 646.42 156.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 909.80 646.42 156.29
Tax 230.16 180.07 41.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 679.64 466.35 115.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 679.64 466.35 115.13
Equity Share Capital 647.78 647.77 647.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.49 7.20 1.78
Diluted EPS 10.41 7.14 1.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.49 7.20 1.78
Diluted EPS 10.41 7.14 1.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Avenue Supermar #Avenue Supermarts #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail
first published: Jul 11, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.