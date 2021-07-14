Avenue Supermar Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,031.75 crore, up 31.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,031.75 crore in June 2021 up 31.27% from Rs. 3,833.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.13 crore in June 2021 up 132.3% from Rs. 49.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 257.43 crore in June 2021 up 60.69% from Rs. 160.20 crore in June 2020.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.77 in June 2020.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 3,355.00 on July 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.66% returns over the last 6 months and 50.18% over the last 12 months.