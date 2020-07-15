Avenue Supermar Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,833.23 crore, down 33.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,833.23 crore in June 2020 down 33.69% from Rs. 5,780.53 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.56 crore in June 2020 down 85.22% from Rs. 335.31 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.20 crore in June 2020 down 73.65% from Rs. 607.88 crore in June 2019.

Avenue Supermar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2020 from Rs. 5.37 in June 2019.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 2,154.85 on July 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.61% returns over the last 6 months and 51.19% over the last 12 months.