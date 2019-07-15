Avenue Supermar Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,780.53 crore, up 26.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,780.53 crore in June 2019 up 26.78% from Rs. 4,559.42 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 335.31 crore in June 2019 up 33.8% from Rs. 250.61 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 607.88 crore in June 2019 up 39.13% from Rs. 436.93 crore in June 2018.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 5.37 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.02 in June 2018.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 1,359.40 on July 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.72% returns over the last 6 months and -14.38% over the last 12 months.