Avenue Supermar standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 4,559.42 crore

Avenue Supermarts has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 4,559.42 crore and a net profit of Rs 250.61 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 3,598.13 crore and net profit was Rs 174.78 crore. Avenue Supermar shares closed at 1,566.70 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given 32.56% returns over the last 6 months and 74.68% over the last 12 months. Avenue Supermarts Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,559.42 3,809.96 3,598.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4,559.42 3,809.96 3,598.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 3,926.45 3,369.47 3,041.35 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -79.10 -126.27 0.64 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 76.96 72.42 64.00 Depreciation 40.33 46.51 33.71 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 212.43 199.86 188.89 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 382.35 247.97 269.53 Other Income 14.25 14.91 22.83 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 396.60 262.88 292.36 Interest 10.02 13.19 24.34 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 386.58 249.69 268.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 386.58 249.69 268.02 Tax 135.97 82.59 93.24 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 250.61 167.10 174.78 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 250.61 167.10 174.78 Equity Share Capital 624.08 624.08 624.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.02 2.68 2.80 Diluted EPS 3.96 2.64 2.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.02 2.68 2.80 Diluted EPS 3.96 2.64 2.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 30, 2018 05:02 pm