Avenue Supermar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,304.58 crore, up 24.71% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avenue Supermarts are:

Net Sales at Rs 11,304.58 crore in December 2022 up 24.71% from Rs. 9,065.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 641.07 crore in December 2022 up 9.44% from Rs. 585.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,014.96 crore in December 2022 up 12.71% from Rs. 900.50 crore in December 2021.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.04 in December 2021.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 3,565.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.31% returns over the last 6 months and -20.48% over the last 12 months.

Avenue Supermarts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11,304.58 10,384.66 9,065.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11,304.58 10,384.66 9,065.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 9,115.67 9,702.50 7,546.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 573.66 -822.69 169.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 167.49 163.02 141.35
Depreciation 141.75 136.51 108.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 473.31 446.96 339.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 832.70 758.36 760.16
Other Income 40.51 43.76 32.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 873.21 802.12 792.47
Interest 12.03 11.77 10.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 861.18 790.35 781.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 861.18 790.35 781.97
Tax 220.11 59.87 196.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 641.07 730.48 585.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 641.07 730.48 585.79
Equity Share Capital 647.77 647.78 647.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.90 11.28 9.04
Diluted EPS 9.82 11.19 8.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.90 11.28 9.04
Diluted EPS 9.82 11.19 8.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:44 pm