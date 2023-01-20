Avenue Supermar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,304.58 crore, up 24.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,304.58 crore in December 2022 up 24.71% from Rs. 9,065.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 641.07 crore in December 2022 up 9.44% from Rs. 585.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,014.96 crore in December 2022 up 12.71% from Rs. 900.50 crore in December 2021.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.04 in December 2021.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 3,565.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.31% returns over the last 6 months and -20.48% over the last 12 months.