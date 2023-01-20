English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Avenue Supermar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,304.58 crore, up 24.71% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avenue Supermarts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11,304.58 crore in December 2022 up 24.71% from Rs. 9,065.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 641.07 crore in December 2022 up 9.44% from Rs. 585.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,014.96 crore in December 2022 up 12.71% from Rs. 900.50 crore in December 2021.

    Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.04 in December 2021.

    Avenue Supermar shares closed at 3,565.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.31% returns over the last 6 months and -20.48% over the last 12 months.

    Avenue Supermarts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11,304.5810,384.669,065.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11,304.5810,384.669,065.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods9,115.679,702.507,546.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks573.66-822.69169.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost167.49163.02141.35
    Depreciation141.75136.51108.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses473.31446.96339.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax832.70758.36760.16
    Other Income40.5143.7632.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax873.21802.12792.47
    Interest12.0311.7710.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax861.18790.35781.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax861.18790.35781.97
    Tax220.1159.87196.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities641.07730.48585.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period641.07730.48585.79
    Equity Share Capital647.77647.78647.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9011.289.04
    Diluted EPS9.8211.198.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9011.289.04
    Diluted EPS9.8211.198.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Avenue Supermar #Avenue Supermarts #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:44 pm