Avenue Supermar Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,065.02 crore, up 21.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,065.02 crore in December 2021 up 21.96% from Rs. 7,432.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 585.79 crore in December 2021 up 24.57% from Rs. 470.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 900.50 crore in December 2021 up 21.6% from Rs. 740.57 crore in December 2020.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.26 in December 2020.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 4,254.60 on January 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.81% returns over the last 6 months and 45.40% over the last 12 months.