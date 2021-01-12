Avenue Supermar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7,432.69 crore, up 10.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,432.69 crore in December 2020 up 10.08% from Rs. 6,751.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 470.25 crore in December 2020 up 19.27% from Rs. 394.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 740.57 crore in December 2020 up 23.42% from Rs. 600.06 crore in December 2019.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 7.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.30 in December 2019.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 2,984.85 on January 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.61% returns over the last 6 months and 55.90% over the last 12 months.