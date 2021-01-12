MARKET NEWS

Avenue Supermar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7,432.69 crore, up 10.08% Y-o-Y

January 12, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avenue Supermarts are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,432.69 crore in December 2020 up 10.08% from Rs. 6,751.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 470.25 crore in December 2020 up 19.27% from Rs. 394.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 740.57 crore in December 2020 up 23.42% from Rs. 600.06 crore in December 2019.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 7.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.30 in December 2019.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 2,984.85 on January 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.61% returns over the last 6 months and 55.90% over the last 12 months.

Avenue Supermarts
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations7,432.695,218.156,751.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations7,432.695,218.156,751.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods6,316.454,550.315,511.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.86-65.20227.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost126.77122.80111.01
Depreciation100.2590.3886.69
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses304.96285.35308.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax591.12234.51506.43
Other Income49.2055.816.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax640.32290.32513.37
Interest8.727.9116.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax631.60282.41497.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax631.60282.41497.34
Tax161.3571.86103.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities470.25210.55394.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period470.25210.55394.26
Equity Share Capital647.77647.77627.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.263.256.30
Diluted EPS7.213.226.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.263.256.30
Diluted EPS7.213.226.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Avenue Supermar #Avenue Supermarts #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail
first published: Jan 12, 2021 10:00 am

