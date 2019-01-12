Avenue Supermar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5,450.94 crore, up 33.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,450.94 crore in December 2018 up 33.12% from Rs. 4,094.82 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 257.11 crore in December 2018 up 2.12% from Rs. 251.76 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 461.97 crore in December 2018 up 6.1% from Rs. 435.40 crore in December 2017.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.03 in December 2017.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 1,587.80 on January 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.51% returns over the last 6 months and 27.48% over the last 12 months.